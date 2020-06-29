Cory Czipoth

Cory (Tebelman) Czipoth, 69, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 28, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Richard S. Czipoth. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Charles G. and Mary (Potter) Tebelman. Cory was a graduate of Penn State University and she went on to earn his Master's degree from Lehigh University. She was employed by the Bethlehem Steel and she retired from Ultimate Software. Cory was a member of Christ UCC, Bethlehem. She always enjoyed spending time with her husband at Lake George.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her Son Charles G. Czipoth and Wife Loriann of Bethlehem; Grandchildren, Tyler and Austin; Nephews, John Charles, Christopher, Jason, and Ethan; Nieces, Debra and Suzanne and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gerald and Arlene Smith. Cory was preceded in death by her sisters Katherine L. McMillen and Margaret Gaydos.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street Bethlehem 18018. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday evening from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the funeral home. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. Burial will take place at Nisky Hill Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Church United Church of Christ, 75 E Market St, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 29, 2020.