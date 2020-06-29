Cory Czipoth
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cory (Tebelman) Czipoth, 69, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 28, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Richard S. Czipoth. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Charles G. and Mary (Potter) Tebelman. Cory was a graduate of Penn State University and she went on to earn his Master's degree from Lehigh University. She was employed by the Bethlehem Steel and she retired from Ultimate Software. Cory was a member of Christ UCC, Bethlehem. She always enjoyed spending time with her husband at Lake George.

SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her Son Charles G. Czipoth and Wife Loriann of Bethlehem; Grandchildren, Tyler and Austin; Nephews, John Charles, Christopher, Jason, and Ethan; Nieces, Debra and Suzanne and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gerald and Arlene Smith. Cory was preceded in death by her sisters Katherine L. McMillen and Margaret Gaydos.

SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street Bethlehem 18018. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday evening from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the funeral home. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. Burial will take place at Nisky Hill Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Church United Church of Christ, 75 E Market St, Bethlehem, PA 18018.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
elizabeth french
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved