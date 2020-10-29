Cory P. Techentin, 31, of Kunkletown, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in his home. Born on December 5, 1988 in Palmerton, he was the son of Jeffrey P. Techentin and his wife, Darlene, and Kimberly A. Gower and her husband, Christopher. Cory was employed as a laborer in adhesive manufacturing for many years. He was of the Christian faith. Survivors: In addition to his parents, Cory is survived by his sister, Julia Gower; grandparents, Faye, Leon Techentin; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services: Graveside services will be held on Monday, Nov. 2nd at 1:00 p.m. in Union Cemetery, Slatington. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Narcotics Anonymous Inc., 3440 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 18103 in loving memory of Cory.