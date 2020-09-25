In Loving Memory of Courtney "Butch" R. Held, 78, of Dawsonville, GA, formerly of Allentown, PA passed away peacefully January 19, 2020 with his wife Glenda by his side. He was the son of the late Courtney J. Held and the late Lucille Baesher. He is survived by his wife Glenda R. Williams-Held, sister Karen (George) Eberhardt of Columbia, SC, half-sister Diann (Al) Heffelfinger of Surfside Beach, SC, step-sister Jeanie (William) Sosna of Langhorne, PA, three step children and ten grandchildren. Courtney worked at Exide Battery Corporation in Allentown, PA for 21 years. Courtney loved all kinds of sports and going to classic car shows. He adored his Golden Retrievers Duke and Scarlett and his beloved cat Princess. A family celebration of life was delayed due to the COVID 19 pandemic. It is planned for Sunday, September 27th in Dawsonville, GA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store