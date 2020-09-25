1/
Courtney R. "Butch" Held
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Courtney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory of Courtney "Butch" R. Held, 78, of Dawsonville, GA, formerly of Allentown, PA passed away peacefully January 19, 2020 with his wife Glenda by his side. He was the son of the late Courtney J. Held and the late Lucille Baesher. He is survived by his wife Glenda R. Williams-Held, sister Karen (George) Eberhardt of Columbia, SC, half-sister Diann (Al) Heffelfinger of Surfside Beach, SC, step-sister Jeanie (William) Sosna of Langhorne, PA, three step children and ten grandchildren. Courtney worked at Exide Battery Corporation in Allentown, PA for 21 years. Courtney loved all kinds of sports and going to classic car shows. He adored his Golden Retrievers Duke and Scarlett and his beloved cat Princess. A family celebration of life was delayed due to the COVID 19 pandemic. It is planned for Sunday, September 27th in Dawsonville, GA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved