Cozette Scott McGuire


1922 - 2020
Cozette Scott McGuire Obituary
Born 12/13/1922 in Portland, OR, Cozette lived her early years in various cities in Oregon, California, and Washington. She graduated from the Oregon Episcopal School, formerly known as St. Helen's Academy, and helped fund her education by working for the Sisters in the school kitchen and office. During WWII, she worked as a "bucker" to support the production of wartime fighter planes.

Cozette, familiarly known as Cozie, later joined the U.S. State Department, working in a career that took her around the world- from Washington, DC to New Zealand to Taiwan for her service assignments. In Taipei, she met and married her husband James McGuire. Together they raised three daughters: Margaret (Mardi) McGuire-Closson, Kathleen Igo, and Valerie McGuire-Smith.

Cozie enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling places both near and far, and becoming active in the dog agility world. She did therapy work with her dogs and in her 80s began competing in agility trials with her beloved yellow lab Dello, and later with her daughter Mardi's golden retriever, Caper. She was even competing at age 90!

Cozie was also an avid fan of ice hockey, and loved playing bridge with her friends, reading books and newspapers, and was a devoted member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Whitehall.

She is survived by her three daughters, Mardi, Kathleen and Val, and their spouses Clyde Closson, Tom Igo, and Dale Smith. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Shannon Jones and husband Will, Ashley Geissenhainer and fiancé Kris, Brian Igo, Tim Igo and wife Madeline, Kelsey Igo and fiancé Patrick, and John Igo. Cozie is also survived by her great granddaughter Lily Jones and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in death by her husband James McGuire.

She will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed by her family and friends. Cozie was a strong and independent woman well ahead of her time. She lived a full life well into her 90s, admired by all who knew her for her positive attitude and fighter spirit that kept her young at heart until the end.

Cozette passed from this life, with her daughters by her side, on April 9 ,2020. The family will hold a private service at a later date. Expressions of condolence may be made through Brubaker Funeral Home in Catasaqua, www.brubakerfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oregon Episcopal School, 6300 SW Nicol Rd, Portland, OR 97223.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2020
