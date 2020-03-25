Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Craig Ward
Craig A. Ward


1955 - 2020
Craig A. Ward Obituary
Craig A. Ward, 64 of Forks Twp. died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his residence. He is the husband of Tammy (Magaro) Ward. Craig was born in Bay Village, OH on December 15, 1955 to the late James Christopher & Eileen Mary (Schwartz) Ward. He worked as a respiratory therapist.

SURVIVORS In addition to his wife of 3 years; son: Brandon Tyler Ward of Wind Gap; siblings: Christine Ward Weider & Eric J. Ward.

SERVICE A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Ebenezer Bible Fellowship Church – 3100 Hecktown Road, Bethlehem, 18020. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to – 3893 Aldler PL #170 Bethlehem, 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 25, 2020
