Craig C. Onori, 64, of Lower Macungie Twp., passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was the husband of Karen M. (Donnellan) Onori. Born in Plainfield, NJ, he was a son of the late Dominick and Mary (Courtney) Onori. Craig was a graduate of Bucknell University where he earned his Civil Engineering degree and received his MBA from Kutztown University. Craig was V.P. of Operations at LVHN since 2005. Craig loved spending time with his family and his most important role was being a husband and a dad.Survivors: Wife, Karen; Daughter: Kristina C. Onori of Philadelphia; Son: Michael C. Onori of Salisbury Twp.; Brother: Jeff Onori and his wife Joan of Calabash, NC; Cousin: Betty Ann Mautone and her husband John of Hazlet, NJ; and many in-laws and nieces and nephews.Services: 11am Friday, April 5, 2019, First Presbyterian Church, 3231 W. Tilghman St. Allentown, PA 18104. Viewing 4-8pm Thursday April 4, 2019 at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown, PA 18106. www.stephensfuneral.comContributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association, 321 Norristown Rd, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002 (Greater Philadelphia Chapter).