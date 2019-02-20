Craig D. Reynolds, 69, of Coopersburg, went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. After graduating from Southern Lehigh High School and Lehigh Carbon Community College, Craig worked at Bethlehem Steel as an Operations Engineer in IT where he met his bride, Jaye. They were married for 46 years in August. Upon retirement from the Steel, Craig sold real estate for Woodring Realty in Coopersburg. However, it was not until he retired a second time that he began his career working with his true passion at Young VW/Mazda as a parts advisor. Craig loved to work on cars and was always willing to help his kids or friends work on theirs as well. He finished up his working career where it began, at Wedgewood Golf Course in Coopersburg. Craig was A member of Calvary BFC in Coopersburg. He was also a past president of the Southern Lehigh Jaycees and a member of Saucon Lodge #469 F & AM. Craig was predeceased by his parents Andrew and Louise (Moyer) Reynolds.Craig is survived by his loving wife Jamine (Jaye) Reynolds; son, Shane (Erin) Reynolds, and their children - Josiah, Naphtali, Eliy; daughter, Lisa (Scott) Dickinson, and their children - Noah, Deacon, Gracelyn, Gideon; son, Brad (Janelle) Reynolds, and their children - McKenna, Makaela, Owen, Aubreigh, daughter, Kimberly Reynolds; Sister Susan (Charles) Anderson.Services: 11 am Saturday, Calvary BFC, 6782 N. Main St., Coopersburg 18036. Call 9 – 11 am Saturday in the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002 Or Calvary BFC. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary