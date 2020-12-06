1/1
Craig L. Anthony
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig L. Anthony, longtime resident of Coopersburg, died 12/3/2020. He and his partner, Buddy Zamper, owned and operated Accent Games; he also enjoyed his friends at "The Coop" diner. He is survived by his sisters, Susan (William) and Nancy (Curtis); 1 niece and 2 nephews. Services will be held Tuesday, 12/8/2020 11am view 12pm service at Weber FH 502 Ridge Ave. Entombment immediately following at Grandview Cem. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Animals in Distress or any charity of your choice. www.weberfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Viewing
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Viewing
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved