Craig L. Anthony, longtime resident of Coopersburg, died 12/3/2020. He and his partner, Buddy Zamper, owned and operated Accent Games; he also enjoyed his friends at "The Coop" diner. He is survived by his sisters, Susan (William) and Nancy (Curtis); 1 niece and 2 nephews. Services will be held Tuesday, 12/8/2020 11am view 12pm service at Weber FH 502 Ridge Ave. Entombment immediately following at Grandview Cem. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Animals in Distress or any charity of your choice
