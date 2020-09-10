Craig M. Reenock, 71 of Walnutport, PA died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at New Eastwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Easton, PA. Born August 25, 1949 in Whitehall, PA, he was the son of the late Francis G. Reenock and the late Erma G. (Kotsch) Reenock. He was the husband of Diane J. (Heiney) Reenock with whom he shared 46 years of marriage this August 17, 2020.
Craig was a 1967 graduate of Whitehall High School who was last employed by CCX / Conway Trucking, Fogelsville, PA, in the freight billing / Customer service for 12 years before retiring in 2012. Prior to, he worked in the same capacity for APA Transport, Allentown for 20 years. Before that, he worked for Kleckner's Appliances, Whitehall, PA.
Craig was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville, PA. Craig was an avid skier who loved the great outdoors. He also enjoyed taking bus trip with his friends. A special thank you goes out to Dr. Nair, LVH Oncology and Dr. Kerry Miller, LVH Rheumatology for giving Craig 9 good years before the melanoma cancer came back with a vengeance.
Surviving along with his wife Diane are son, Michael C. Reenock of Nazareth, PA, brothers, Ronald D. Reenock and wife Annie of Phoenix, AZ, Gary S. Reenock and wife Dolores of Walnutport, PA, Neil F. Reenock and wife Rosemarie of Whitehall, PA and Wayne D. Reenock and wife Joan of Whitehall, PA, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. His interment will be in Hope Lutheran Church Memorial Garden, Cherryville, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067.
Contributions: May be made to Hope Lutheran Memorial fund c/o the funeral home.
