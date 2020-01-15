|
78 years of age of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020. He served in the Navy from 1960 to 1964 on the Kenneth E. Bailey DD/DDR #713 – IC-3 Veteran. He was an active member of Whitehall Lions Club, Fullerton American Legion Post 367, and Fullerton Fire Company #1. He was always a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by daughter Jessie and husband Jim, son Craig Jr and wife Tina, daughter Stephanie and husband Bill; grandchildren Megan, Ashley, Brittini, Buddy and Alexis, along with great grandchildren Aiden, Kolton, Blake, John, and two expected blessings Bonnie and Raylyn; predeceased by loving wife of 53 years Bonnie in 2017. Services will be 11:00 am Friday January 17, 2020 in Saint John's UCC Fullerton, 575 Grape Streets, Whitehall, PA 18052, with Rev. David B. Quinn officiating. Visitation with his family in the Church Parlor will begin at 9:30 am until service time, and again at a reception following his Service in Fox Hall of the Church. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions honoring Craig are strongly suggested to Saint John's UCC Fullerton at the address listed above.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 15, 2020