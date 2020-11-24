1/1
Craig V. Beltzner
1923 - 2020
Craig V. Beltzner, 97 of Northampton, PA passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at his residence. Born July 19, 1923 in Lehighton, he was the son of the late Clayton and Laura (Reph) Beltzner. He was the husband of the late Beatrice (Frack) Beltzner who passed away in 2019. At the time of her passing, they were the longest married couple in Pennsylvania sharing over 78 years together. Craig honorably served his country in the United States Army during World War II. After his service, he worked for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation for over 30 years before retiring as a foreman. He was a long-time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church - Kreidersville. In his spare time, Craig loved horseback riding and caring for his horses. He also enjoyed working with his hands and building things in his workshop.

Surviving are son, Dennis Beltzner of Macungie, PA, daughters, Jacalyn Baker of Milton, DE and Beverly Ronco wife of Philip of Lebanon, PA, brother, Girard Beltzner of Whitehall, PA, sister, Joan Minarik of Walnutport, PA; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sons, Donald Beltzner and Craig V. Beltzner, Jr., and 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Services will be held privately at the family's convenience. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 23, 2020
Sir,
Thank You for Your service to our country.

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
