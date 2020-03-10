Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Cristy DeLong
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Cristy L. DeLong


1983 - 2020
Cristy L. DeLong Obituary
Cristy L. DeLong, 37, of Coaldale, formerly of Slatington, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 in her home. Born in Allentown, February 8, 1983, Cristy was the daughter of Brian D. and Debra (Polzer) DeLong of Slatington. She was a graduate of Northwestern Lehigh School District, Class of 2001. She was a loving mother to two young girls who was artistic, enjoyed hiking, rafting, and collecting crystals.

Survivors: In addition to her parents; daughters, Breonna D. and Jazmin D. Richardson, both of Slatington; brother, David C. DeLong of Slatington; sister, Brandi L. Palmer and her husband Sean; nieces Mackenzi and Isabella, all of Palmerton.

Service: A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m.Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309 Schnecksville, PA 18078 with the Rev. James D. Robison, Jr. officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Breonna and Jazmin Richardson Education Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2020
