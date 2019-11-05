Home

Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cruz M. Sanchez Obituary
Cruz M. Sanchez, 65, of Allentown, passed away in his home on November 3, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Cuamo, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Juan and Otilia (Rivera) Sanchez. He is survived by his loving wife, Michele (Gehris) Sanchez.

Cruz worked for many years at Crest Carpet in Wescosville. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, playing music, and playing with his grandchildren. He was a character and an entertainer.

In addition to his wife, Michele, he will be remembered by his son, Robert M. Sanchez of Buffalo, NY, his step-son, Edilberto Parsons Jr., and his wife Deanna, of Newberry, FL, his daughters Jazmin Sanchez of Allentown, and Jaclyn, wife of Jack Smith, of Whitehall; his grandchildren: Delilah Smith, Leila Parsons, Nicolas Parsons, Emma Parsons, and Nevaeh Conyer; his sisters: Lucy, Elba, and Victoria, and his brothers Miguel and Carlos.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6-7PM at Weber Funeral Home 502 Ridge Avenue Allentown, PA 18102.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cruz's memory to St. Luke's Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2019
