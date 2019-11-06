Home

Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
Curtis A. Sandrock


1929 - 2019
Curtis A. Sandrock Obituary
Pastor Curtis Allen Sandrock passed away on November 3, 2019. Curtis was born in Hollywood, PA on June 16, 1929 to Conrad and Margaret (Fritzinger) Sandrock. After graduating from Hazel Township High school in Hazelton, Curtis continued his education at Pfeiffer Junior College, Catawba College, Lancaster Theological Seminary and Princeton Theological Seminary, where he received a Master's Degree in Pastoral Care. Curtis began his ministry with a 2 point charge at Trinity United Church of Christ in Brady's Bend, PA and St. Paul's UCC in Chicora, PA. From 1962 to 1994, he served as the Pastor of St. John UCC in Riegelsville, PA. Curtis was a staff member and member of the personnel committee of the Penn Northeast Conference. He also served as a conference moderator, a member of the UCC Board for Homeland Ministries and as the secretary of the Board of Trustees of Lancaster Seminary. Curtis enjoyed traveling and led tour groups to numerous countries in Europe and the Holy lands. He also had a passion for music and sang with the Bach Choir in Bethlehem, PA and St. Luke's Singers. Curtis is Survived by his companion Michael Burke; his sons Mark and Karl; his grandchildren Christine, Eric, Julia and Jessica; 3 great grandchildren; sisters Marjorie General and Viola Snyder; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Conrad; brothers Harold, Glenmore and Alfred; sisters Arletta, Ester, Beatrice, Mildred and Margaret. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 30 at St. John's UCC in St. John's, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lancaster Theological Seminary, 555 W. James St. Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave on-line condolences, please visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2019
