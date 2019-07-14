Curtis C. Rabert, 91, formerly of Neffs, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehab. Center, Lehighton. He was the husband of the late Ruth V. (Ringer) Rabert. Born in Washington Township, March 12, 1928, Curtis was the son of the late Willard W. and Grace E. (Mertz) Rabert. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Curtis was employed as a tinsmith, working for several roofing and metal fabrication companies in the Lehigh Valley. Also, he was a custodian in the swimming pool area of the Parkland High School. Active in the life of his community, Curtis was a life member, former chief, firefighter, and financial secretary of the Neffs Volunteer Fire Company. He was a member of St. John's U.C.C., Laurys Station, and a former member of Union U.C.C., Neffs, where he served as cemetery foreman, consistory member, and deacon of Union Sunday School. Curtis was a long-time member of the Schnecksville and former Washington Granges.



Survivors: Daughter: Kathleen R., wife of Ronald B. Gildner, Slatington; Sister: Althea G., wife of Oliver R. Blose, Allentown; Grandsons and Spouses: Andrew and Shawna Gildner, Slatington; Alex and Annalee Gildner, Issaquah, WA; Aaron and Megan Gildner, Wilmington, DE; Great-Grandchildren: Henry, Jane, and Myles (arriving by stork in September)



Service: A private graveside service will be held at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., Schnecksville, is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Neffs Volunteer Fire Co. and/or NOVA EMS, both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.