|
|
Curtis D. Evans, 68, of Center Valley, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was the husband of Linda T. (Becker) Evans. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Curtis and Petronella (Bubnis) Evans. Curtis worked at the Coopersburg Auto Zone. He served with the Upper Saucon Ambulance Corps, from 1994 to 1999, as 1st Lieutenant and later as Captain. He had a lifelong love of music and was well respected in the music community.
Survivors: Wife; Children, Erica Evans Mohr, Ian Evans and Alexis Reitz; Step-Children, Tara Collins and Jeremy Ritter; Grandchildren, Raven, Selina, MacKenzie, Jayden, Rowan, Ashton and Noah.
Services: A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown, with a visitation one hour before hand.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 3, 2019