1/2
Curtis D. "Gator" Walbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
68 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 27, 2020 in the comfort of his home, after losing a battle with cancer. Born in Allentown to the late Arthur and Mary (Solomon) Walbert, Gator was a 1970 graduate of Whitehall High School, and attended trade school in Williamsport, PA. He began his career with PP&L as a lineman before retiring as a draftsman in 2015. Curt served the citizens of Whitehall Township for most of his life in Emergency Services. He was the former Emergency Management Coordinator and Safety Officer, and prior was the Chief and Past President of the Whitehall Emergency Squad. He served as an Auxiliary Police officer, and held the position of Township Commissioner, serving as President of the Board. Curt attended St. John's United Church of Christ Fullerton. He was a life member of the Fullerton Fire Co. No. 1, as well as West Catasauqua Fire Co., Woodlawn Fire Co., and the Fullerton American Legion Post #367. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. Gator is survived by his son, Brian S. Walbert and fiancé Carissa Beck of Whitehall; 3 grandchildren, Brylee, Brooke and Landen; daughter Aubrie M. Miller and husband Adam of Breinigsville; brothers Ronald Walbert of Lower Towamensing Twp., and Glenn Walbert with wife Karen of Bethlehem. Family and Friends may gather on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 11:00 am in Garden of Peace Cemetery 410 Fullerton Ave, Whitehall PA, 18052 for his graveside service. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
11:00 AM
Garden of Peace Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 5, 2020
So sad to hear of your passing. You will be missed by many. Thoughts and prayers to the family. My deepest condolences.
Barbara (Benner) McConaughey
Barbara McConaughey
Acquaintance
September 4, 2020
To the Walbert Family, We are saddened by the passing of Gator. He had been a longtime friend of our family, especially when we lived in Fullerton. His car was recognizable always!! May peace & comfort find you all. Elaine, Andy & Lori (Sveda) Tomasic
Lori (Sveda) Tomasic
Friend
September 4, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. I have many childhood memories of Gator and always thinking he was so funny and goofy. I know my sister and I always looked forward to seeing him when we were around the fire department events. He will be missed by many.
Lauren Pierson
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved