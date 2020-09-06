68 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 27, 2020 in the comfort of his home, after losing a battle with cancer. Born in Allentown to the late Arthur and Mary (Solomon) Walbert, Gator was a 1970 graduate of Whitehall High School, and attended trade school in Williamsport, PA. He began his career with PP&L as a lineman before retiring as a draftsman in 2015. Curt served the citizens of Whitehall Township for most of his life in Emergency Services. He was the former Emergency Management Coordinator and Safety Officer, and prior was the Chief and Past President of the Whitehall Emergency Squad. He served as an Auxiliary Police officer, and held the position of Township Commissioner, serving as President of the Board. Curt attended St. John's United Church of Christ Fullerton. He was a life member of the Fullerton Fire Co. No. 1, as well as West Catasauqua Fire Co., Woodlawn Fire Co., and the Fullerton American Legion Post #367. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. Gator is survived by his son, Brian S. Walbert and fiancé Carissa Beck of Whitehall; 3 grandchildren, Brylee, Brooke and Landen; daughter Aubrie M. Miller and husband Adam of Breinigsville; brothers Ronald Walbert of Lower Towamensing Twp., and Glenn Walbert with wife Karen of Bethlehem. Family and Friends may gather on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 11:00 am in Garden of Peace Cemetery 410 Fullerton Ave, Whitehall PA, 18052 for his graveside service. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.



