Curtis J. Frantz, 88, of Elizabethtown and Whitehall (Egypt), PA, departed this earthly life and was welcomed into Heaven on May 25, 2020.
Curtis was born on December 11, 1931 to Jay and Carrie (Peters) Frantz in Rising Sun, PA. In his youth he participated in the Neffs 4-H club and played on their softball team. He graduated from Whitehall High School in 1950 and later from Bethlehem Business School. He faithfully and honorable served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War with a rank of Corporal. He spent 18 months stationed in Tokyo, Japan during the Korean War and was subsequently awarded the Korean Service Medal. He returned home eager to marry Elaine, whose letters (and care packages of pecan clusters) sustained him over the long months of military service.
He worked as an accountant at Aldrich Pump Company (Ingersoll-Rand), Bonney Forge, and Colonial Parking. He also maintained his own independent accounting business for 58 years, working out of a home office to prepare taxes, sell insurance, and manage investments. He was a Notary Public and a 30-year member (and local chapter president) of the Pennsylvania Society of Tax and Accounting Professionals.
He was a lifelong member of Union UCC Neffs and frequently served in leadership roles as consistory member, consistory president, lay reader, Sunday School president, and Superintendent. Curtis was also dedicated to serving his community and was active in the Egypt Fire Company, Egypt Memorial Park, VFW Post 7293, Judge of Elections, the Groundhog Lodge No. 1 on the Lehigh, and the Laury's and Schnecksville Granges. He was a proud member of both the Masons (Porter Lodge #284 F&AM) and the Jordan Lodge #192 I.O.O.F for more than 50 years.
Curtis is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Elaine (Kuhns), and his beloved daughters Allison Frantz, wife of Maryesther Merlo of Allentown, and Lori, wife of Bruce A. Balliet of Northampton. He is also survived by grandson Stephen Balliet, husband of Staci E., of California and granddaughter Jennifer Balliet, wife of Benjamin L., of Colorado. He was preceded in death by brothers, Frederick and Edward, and sister Arlene (Welliver).
Service: Private funeral services will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville with the Rev. Kris P. Snyder-Samuelson officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196
Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.