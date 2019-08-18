Home

POWERED BY

Services
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Saviour Cemetery Section 23
2575 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis J. Wallace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis J. Wallace Obituary
Curtis James Wallace age 69, passed away on August 15, 2019 at Foxdale Village, State College, PA, after a 1 ½ year battle with esophageal cancer. Born in Allentown, PA, he was a son of the late James J. Wallace and Anne Shatsky Wallace. He graduated from Quakertown Community High School in 1968, obtained his BS from Penn State University in 1972 and an ME in 1976 also from Penn State University. He taught for 33 years in the Quakertown Community School District, the last 31 years at the former Milford Middle School. He served as Student Council advisor, Yearbook advisor and Director of spring plays and musicals. He was also the longtime scorekeeper for the Quakertown Community High School boys basketball team. He is survived by a brother Thomas and wife Marsha Wallace of Alachua, FL; cousins, Michael Shatsky of Bethlehem, PA. and Jane Kline of League City, TX. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Saturday August 24, 2019 in Holy Saviour Cemetery Section 23, 2575 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA. 18017 In lieu of cards and flowers, contributions may be made to the or .

The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall

is honored to handle his arrangements
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now