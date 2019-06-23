Curtis L. "Smiley" Gombert, 92, of Franklin Township, passed away Thursday, June 20th at his home surrounded by his devoted wife and children. He was the husband of Shirley (Knappenberger) Gombert. They would have celebrated 59 years of marriage in September. Born in Beaver Run, he was the son of the late Morris and Bertha (Helfrich) Gombert. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He was a teamster employed at Bethlehem Steel fuel division for 44 years, before retiring in 1989. He was a lifetime member of the Lehighton American Legion and the Lehighton Fire Company. He was a member at Saint John's Lutheran Church in Mahoning. Curtis was an avid pinnacle player and enjoyed watching Westerns. He loved taking walks and watching his favorite teams the NY Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys. In addition to his loving wife Shirley, he is survived by daughters, Brenda, wife of Harold Frey of Mahoning, Donna, Connie, wife of Rocky Ahner, all of Lehighton, Holly, wife of Tim Trout of Easton, sons, Gary of Florida, Randy and companion Lisa Carter of Franklin Township; brother, Larry and companion Carol of Andreas, niece, Amy, ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren, and his cat, Patsy. He was predeceased by infant sons Curtis jr.,Dennis,a nephew Allen Gombert. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 24th at the Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport, with Rev. Dr. Dean Frey officiating. Call 9:30-10:30. Interment with military honors will be in Gnaden Huetten Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be sent to Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 West 13th St., Jim Thorpe PA 18229. Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary