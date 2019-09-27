|
Curtis Lee Moyer, 58, of Upper Saucon Twp., passed away September 24, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Michelle F. (Bartos) Moyer for the past 30 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Nevin H. and Helen M. (Danner) Moyer. Curtis was a lead man for East Penn Manufacturing last working in 2011.
Survivors: Loving Wife; Son, Justin; Brothers, William, Robert and Leon and his wife Carol Burdick; Nephews, Ryan and Kyle.
Services: 4:30PM Sun., Sept. 29th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm St., Emmaus. A viewing will be held Sun. 3-430PM at the funeral home.
Contributions: Due to allergies, the family requests no flowers, please consider making a donation to the ., 2201 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18104 or at or plant a tree in Curtis' name.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 27, 2019