Curtis M. Friebolin, 70, of Allentown, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital – Allentown Campus. He was the husband of Karen L. (Rau) Friebolin. Born in Northampton, November 6, 1949, Curtis was the son of the late Marvin R. and Rosann D. (Mack) Friebolin. He owned and operated Friebolin Floats, LLC in Allentown before retiring. Prior to that he worked for Diefenderfer Electric and the former Hamilton Electric. Curtis was a graduate of Parkland High School, Class of 1967 where he lettered in football and played on the 1967 undefeated team. He was a member of the Parkland Trojan Alumni Vasity Club and was a past president of the PA Bassmasters Association.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Karen; sons, Christopher Friebolin and his wife Lori A. of Macungie, Craig Friebolin of Allentown, Jeffrey A. Rau and his wife, Danielle N. of Hanover; brother, Barton J. Friebolin and his fiancé Sally Gammon of Fogelsville; grandchildren, Cameron, Madison, Sierra; two great grandchildren; predeceased by a sister, Andrea J. Friebolin.
Service: A private funeral service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. James D. Robison, Jr. officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Slatedale Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2020