Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis R. Bowen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis R. Bowen Obituary
Curtis R. Bowen, 87 of Allentown, passed away, Thursday October 31, 2019. He was the husband of the late Frances J. (Ling) Bowen. Born in Catasauqua, he was the son of the late Robert and Mabel (Troxell) Bowen. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Curtis was employed at PPL as a schedule analyst for 37 years before retiring in 1997. He was a member of the PA National Guard. He played softball and bowling and enjoyed watching sports.

He is survived by nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife; son Jeffrey; brothers, William, Sherwood, Willard, Lester and Sterling.

A joint service for Curtis and Jeffrey will be held 11:00 am Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown PA 18102. Calling will begin at 10:00 am Wednesday. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -