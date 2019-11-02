|
|
Curtis R. Bowen, 87 of Allentown, passed away, Thursday October 31, 2019. He was the husband of the late Frances J. (Ling) Bowen. Born in Catasauqua, he was the son of the late Robert and Mabel (Troxell) Bowen. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Curtis was employed at PPL as a schedule analyst for 37 years before retiring in 1997. He was a member of the PA National Guard. He played softball and bowling and enjoyed watching sports.
He is survived by nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife; son Jeffrey; brothers, William, Sherwood, Willard, Lester and Sterling.
A joint service for Curtis and Jeffrey will be held 11:00 am Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown PA 18102. Calling will begin at 10:00 am Wednesday. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 2, 2019