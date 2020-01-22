|
Cynthia (Cindy) Anne Cannon, 64, of Allentown, PA passed away peacefully after a brief illness on January 20, 2020. She was the wife of Frank Cannon, her loving husband of 45 years.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Anne and the late Frank Furst. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown, where she enjoyed helping the children in the P.I.P. program.
Cindy is survived by her husband Frank, daughters Kimberly, Emily, and Michelle, mother Anne, brother Dennis Furst, sister Amy Suppa and her husband Ralph, and brother David Furst and wife Deani.
A service to celebrate Cindy's life will be held on Friday January 24th at Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18102. Calling hours 9:00 am – 11:00 am, service at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Christ Lutheran Church directed to the St. Stephen's P.I.P. program for children.
Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown. Parking for the service is available in the funeral home parking lot aside of the church.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020