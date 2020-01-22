Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
1245 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Cannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia A. Cannon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia A. Cannon Obituary
Cynthia (Cindy) Anne Cannon, 64, of Allentown, PA passed away peacefully after a brief illness on January 20, 2020. She was the wife of Frank Cannon, her loving husband of 45 years.

Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Anne and the late Frank Furst. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown, where she enjoyed helping the children in the P.I.P. program.

Cindy is survived by her husband Frank, daughters Kimberly, Emily, and Michelle, mother Anne, brother Dennis Furst, sister Amy Suppa and her husband Ralph, and brother David Furst and wife Deani.

A service to celebrate Cindy's life will be held on Friday January 24th at Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18102. Calling hours 9:00 am – 11:00 am, service at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Christ Lutheran Church directed to the St. Stephen's P.I.P. program for children.

Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown. Parking for the service is available in the funeral home parking lot aside of the church.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
Download Now