Cynthia A. Donmoyer

Cynthia A. Donmoyer Obituary
Cynthia A. "Cindy" Donmoyer, 63, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 in her home. She and her husband, William A., celebrated their 44th anniversary. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late William T. O. and Edythe C. (Brightfeld) Kuhns and was a 1974 graduate of Parkland High School. In addition to assisting her parents with their concession business, Kuhns French Fries, Cindy was employed at Gift Box and as management at various convenient stores, including Turkey Hill and A Plus.

Survivors: husband; son, Christopher A. and wife, Bella, Temple TX; brother, Michael and wife, Barbara, Freemansburg; sisters, Lisa, DE, Debra, Catasauqua; grandchildren, Macie, Phillip. Son, Phillip A., preceded her in death.

Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Suicide Prevention or Lehigh County Humane Society.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019
