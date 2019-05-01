Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Cynthia A. Hague

Cynthia A. Hague Obituary
Cynthia A. Hague, 72, of Bethlehem Twp., died Monday, April 29, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Glen Ridge, NJ on March 4, 1947 to Dorothea (Riley) Conduzzi of Bayville, NJ & the late Elmer W. Hague. She worked as an OR Nurse for Overlook Hospital, Summit NJ and for Northwood Surgery, Palmer Twp. until retiring. SURVIVORSIn addition to her mother; siblings: Brian G. (Barbara) Hague of Springfield Twp., Deborah (Kevin) Byrne of Bayville, NJ; many nieces & nephews. SERVICEPrivate and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2019
