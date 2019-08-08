|
Cynthia E. Eckert, 63, of Allentown, died on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Her husband, Edward F. Eckert died on November 30, 2003. Born in Petersburg, WV, she was the daughter of Velda V. (Kessel) Wolfe and the late Norman Wolfe. Cynthia worked as a secretary for Eastern Industries for 14 years until retiring. She was a graduate of Catasauqua High School, Class of 1973.
Survivors: Mother; and Son, Matthew Eckert. She was preceded in death by her Son, Michael Eckert in 1991.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peaceable Kingdom , P.O. Box 424, Whitehall, PA 18052-7001.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2019