Cynthia E. Paano, 66, formerly of Emmaus, passed away August 27, 2020 at Fellowship Community, Whitehall. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Samuel F.C. and Fern O. (Faust) Paano. Cynthia was a secretary at Chrysler First in Allentown for many years and she was a member of Bethel Bible Fellowship Church in Emmaus.
Survivors: Sister, Audrey Weaver and her husband, Ronald.
Services: 10:30 AM Monday, August 31, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held 10-10:30 AM Monday in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Emmaus Moravian Cemetery. www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, 418 Elm Street, Emmaus, PA 18049 or to Fellowship Community, 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall, PA 18052.