Cynthia J. Kreider
1953 - 2020
Cynthia J. " Cindy " Kreider, 67, of Ocala, Florida, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Hospice of Marion County's Estelle's House with her husband by her side.

Cindy was the wife of Thomas L. Kreider. They would have been married 38 years this July. Born in Easton, PA on April 3, 1953, she was the daughter of Mary (Reichard) Morrow and the late Ronald Morrow.

Cindy had worked at Ingersoll Rand in Phillipsburg, NJ, and subsequently at The Paul Ford Agency as a real estate agent and residential appraiser. She found her true passion as a nurse and got her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from

Allentown College of Saint Francis de Sales. She worked as a nurse at Warren hospital and Starr Oncology until she moved to Ocala, Florida in 2010. There she worked for Hospice of Marion County until her retirement in 2016.

Cindy loved vacations at the beach, music, and dance, but most of all, she loved life. She was a doting cat lover and enjoyed playing the piano with her three kittens as her audience.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by sisters Debbie wife of Donald Berger of Phillipsburg, NJ; Ruth Morrow of Steuben, ME; Kathy wife of Marty Brewer of Darby, MT; Kelly wife of John Kruse of Jamaica, VT; and twelve nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers charitable contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County, Florida or the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 14, 2020
My condolences to Ronnie Morrow and family. Worked at IR when Cyndi was working there. Beautiful, intelligent, friendly, caring young girl as I remember her from IR.
Ron Titus
Coworker
