Cynthia Jean Schwenk, 66, of Coopersburg, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She and her husband, Jerry Henry Schwenk, Sr., celebrated their 48th anniversary in January. Born in Maxatawny, she was a daughter of Jean Marie (Wetzel) Bailey and the late James J. Bailey. A 1971 graduate of Kutztown High School, where she was a member and president of FHA, she was actively involved in the family auction business for more than 40 years and, most recently, was employed at Kohl's, Trexlertown. Cynthia was a member of Zion Union Maxatawny Church, Topton PTA, where she was a former president, and was a Cub Scout den mother. Referred to as a "beach bunny" by her husband, her life revolved around her grandson.
Survivors: husband; mother; son, Jerry, Jr. and wife, Bechirose; daughter, Crystal L. and wife, Jennifer R., and son, Jack Henry; brother, Chris and wife, Sylvia; sisters, Cheryl and companion, Lori Miller, Cathy Fuhrman and husband, Glen. Brother, Clifford, preceded her in death.
Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Mary's Place by the Sea, Ocean Grove NJ.
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.