|
|
Cynthia Jeanne Schroeder, 69, of, Reeders, PA , passed away peacefully on Friday January 10, 2020 while in the loving care of Sunrise Senior Living of Blue Bell. She was the loving wife of the late Donald Jack Schroeder and they shared over 15 years of marriage before his passing in May of 1995.
Born January 16, 1950 in Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania she was a daughter of the late William Albert and Jeanne (Hebert) Docking.
Cynthia lived for many years in West Palm Beach, Florida before moving back to the area in 1986. She worked for various companies in the accounts payable dept. before finishing her career in the Business Office at East Stroudsburg Area School District. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Bangor. She was an avid Miami Dolphins and New York Yankees fan.
She is survived by a son, Erik Schroeder, of King of Prussia; daughter, Pamela Stopfer and husband Karl, of Bangor; grandchildren: Kameron Stopfer and wife Katrina, Kaitlynn Stopfer, Kassidy Stopfer, and Kristen Stopfer; Brother, David Docking and his wife Nancy of Roseto, and sister Patricia Gerhart and husband Ron of Bangor.
A visitation will be held on Thursday January 16, 2020 from 10 am – 11 am followed immediately by a prayer service at the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Burial will take place at St. Marks Cemetery in Appenzell.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in honor of Cynthia to the
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 15, 2020