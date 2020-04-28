Cynthia L. Bachman
Cynthia L. Bachman, 65, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Westminster Village. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Mildred C. (Trexler) Mondovich of Allentown and the late Stephen D. Mondovich, Jr. Cindy was a 1973 graduate of William Allen High School. She worked as a cashier at Valley Farm Markets for 10 years and was a billing clerk at the Allentown School of Nursing for 5 years. Cindy was a life-member of the Fearless Fire Company in Allentown, where she was a cook for 10 years and served on the Ladies Auxiliary. Survivors: Son, Craig Bachman, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Allentown; mother, Mildred Mondovitch; brother, Stephen Mondovich, III of Ladson, SC; 1 granddaughter, Gabrielle Bachman. Services: Due to gathering restrictions, there are no services at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers may be made out to Westminster Village, designated for the Employee Caring Fund, and mailed to 803 N. Wahneta Street, Allentown, PA 18109.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
