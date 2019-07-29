|
|
Cynthia L. Long, 78, formerly of Allentown, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late William B. Long. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Rodney V. and Helen (Musselman) Schock. While living in Allentown, she assisted her husband with their family bakery business. She will be remembered for her relaxing times by her poolside with her friends.
Survivors: sons Robert T. and his wife Cynthia of Bethlehem, James W. and his wife Peggy of Allentown; daughter Ann L. and her husband Scott Buskaritz of Kutztown; grandchildren, Sarah, Jessica, Shelby and Devon. She was predeceased by her brothers Gene L., Rodney E. and Donald K.
Services: 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 3 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
Contributions can be made in Cynthia's memory to an animal .
Published in Morning Call on July 29, 2019