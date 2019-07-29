Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia L. Long

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia L. Long Obituary
Cynthia L. Long, 78, formerly of Allentown, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late William B. Long. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Rodney V. and Helen (Musselman) Schock. While living in Allentown, she assisted her husband with their family bakery business. She will be remembered for her relaxing times by her poolside with her friends.

Survivors: sons Robert T. and his wife Cynthia of Bethlehem, James W. and his wife Peggy of Allentown; daughter Ann L. and her husband Scott Buskaritz of Kutztown; grandchildren, Sarah, Jessica, Shelby and Devon. She was predeceased by her brothers Gene L., Rodney E. and Donald K.

Services: 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 3 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery.

Contributions can be made in Cynthia's memory to an animal .
Published in Morning Call on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now