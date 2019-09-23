|
D. Harrison C. Lawall, 77, of Allentown, passed away on September 20, 2019 at L.V. Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born November 5, 1941 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Harold P. and Lucille (Stephen) Lawall. He was the husband of Darleen Ann (Reed) Lawall with whom he shared 49 years of marriage. Harrison was a graduate of Carson Long Military Academy, New Bloomfield, PA. He attended Muhlenberg College, Allentown and served in the Army National Guard. Harrison was employed in the tire industry for more than 50 years, beginning with General Tire in Allentown and most recently at Service Tire Truck Center in Bethlehem until his retirement. He was an avid racing and antique automobile enthusiast and was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America. He was fondly remembered as a man of many names.
Survivors: Wife, Darleen; Sister: Dawn (Lawall) Schneider; brothers-in-law, niece and nephews.
Services: 6 pm Friday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call 5 – 6 pm Friday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: American Diabetes Assoc., 575 Route 28, Building 2, #2107, Raritan, NJ 08869.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 23, 2019