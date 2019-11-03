|
|
D. Jean Roberts, 91 years, of Whitehall, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fellowship Manor in Whitehall. She was the widow of William J. Roberts, Jr. Born in East Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Esther (Krause) Kernechel. She was an office clerk for the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union (ILGWU) for over 25 years. Jean was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Fullerton and of the Whitehall Women's Club for many years.
Survivors: daughter, Debra Johnston, wife of Arthur of Fogelsville, sisters, Betty Roberts of Whitehall, Joan Ritter of Sellersville; sister-in-law, Fabianne Kernechel of Whitehall, grandchildren, Arthur W. Johnston and wife Jennifer, Dawn Snook and husband Allen; great grandchildren, Molly, Gracie, and Jackson Johnston, Lily and William Snook, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers Robert Kernechel and Richard Kernechel.
Services: 11:00 AM, Friday, November 8 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment, Fairview Cemetery in Macungie. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fellowship Manor, 3000 Fellowship Dr., Whitehall, 18052.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2019