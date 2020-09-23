1/1
D. Troy Houser
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share D.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D. Troy Houser, 52 of Allentown passed away on September 20, 2020. Troy was born in Allentown on August 12, 1968 son of Denise (Danas) Houser and Gerald Houser. He was a construction worker, an avid sports fan, enjoyed hiking, and spending time with friends and family.

Survivors: His mother Denise Houser of Allentown, father Gerald Houser of Bethlehem; daughters Shailene Zapata of Macungie wife of Angelo Zapata, Alicia Garcia of Houston, TX, Alexandria of Allentown; son Mayson Kratzer of Allentown, sister Tiffany Houser of Washington, DC, grandchildren Tysair, Greysin and Kai.

Viewing: Saturday September 26, 2020 from 11AM to 1PM in the Sell-Herron Funeral Home, 1145 Lehigh Street Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: In his memory to Becky's Fund, www.beckysfund.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Nancy Riod
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved