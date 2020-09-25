D. Troy Houser, 52 of Allentown passed away on September 20, 2020. Troy was born in Allentown on August 12, 1968 son of Denise (Danas) Houser and Gerald Houser. He was a construction worker, an avid sports fan, enjoyed hiking, and spending time with friends and family.
Survivors: His mother Denise Houser of Allentown, father Gerald Houser of Bethlehem; daughters Shailene Zapata of Macungie wife of Angelo Zapata, Alicia Garcia of Houston, TX, Alexandria of Allentown; son Mayson Kratzer of Allentown, sister Tiffany Houser of Washington, DC, grandchildren Tysair, Greysin and Kai.
Viewing: Saturday September 26, 2020 from 11AM to 1PM in the Sell-Herron Funeral Home, 1145 Lehigh Street Allentown. Face masks will be required. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: In his memory to Becky's Fund, www.beckysfund.org