Dale A. Beltzner, Sr., 85 of Walnutport, PA. formerly of Northampton PA. died on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospice-Inpatient Unit in Allentown. Born May 1, 1933 in Lehighton, PA, he was the son of the late Clayton Beltzner, Sr. and the late Laura (Reph) Beltzner. He was the husband of the late Constance L. (Sterner) Beltzner who passed away in 1981.He was last employed by Canada Dry Bottling, Co. of Bethlehem, PA. as a Truckdriver working for 41.5 years before retiring in 1995. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Kreidersville, PA. where he served on Church Council, was an usher, and the counting committee. He was a life member of the Egypt V.F.W. Post #7293, Whitehall, PA. He was a member of the American Legion Post #899, Walnutport, PA, and the Korean War Veterans Association, Inc. Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening, and he was proud of having served his Country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Surviving are son, Dale A. Beltzner, Jr of Bethlehem, PA, Daughter, Wendy G. wife of Timothy Pitts of Danielsville, PA; brothers, Craig Beltzner and wife Beatrice of Northampton, PA and Girard Bel tzner of Whitehall, PA, sister, Joan wife of Joseph Minarik of Walnutport, PA; 3 grandchildren: Jimmy Beltzner, Cassidy, and Lauren Pitts, God daughter, Melody Baker. He was predeceased by brothers, Clayton, Jr. and Douglas, and sisters, Mildred, and Delores.A funeral service will be held March 8, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1335 Old Carriage Road, Northampton, PA. 18067. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until time of service in the Church. Interment will follow with military honors in Zion Cemetery, Northampton-Kreidersville, PA. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton , PA. 18067 has been entrusted with the arrangements.Contributions: May be made to the Valor Clinic c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com