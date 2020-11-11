Dale A. Greenzweig, 89, died November 9, 2020. He was the husband of the late Larene A. "Renee" (Eschbach) Greenzweig. Dale was a customer service supervisor at the Bethlehem Steel Corp. for 31 years, retiring in 1985. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late Roy E. and Arlene C. (Geary) Greenzweig. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. Dale was a former Scout Master of Troop 66, Slatington and Troop 1, Allentown. He was a past-president of the Lehigh Valley Chapter of Penn State Alumni and a former PIAA official.
Survivors: Nieces: Wendy Gechter and Penny Hahn and Nieces and Nephews. He was pre-deceased by Sisters: Sallie Ann Kuhns and Joan L. Gechter.
Services: Private. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder FH, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com
. Contributions to: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Catasauqua, or to Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown.