Dale A. Stauffer, 74, of Milford Township died August 1, 2019 in Phoebe Richland Health Care Center. He was the companion of the late Diane Rush. Born in Bucks County he was the son of the late Linford & Evelyn (Breisch) Stauffer. He was a self employed farmer owning Stauffers Family Farm in Spinnerstown. He was a former fire chief of the Milford Township Volunteer Fire Co. Dale is survived by a sister, a few cousins and a son of the late companion. As per his wishes there will be no services. Arrangements by C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation 150 Monument Rd. Suite 100 Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019