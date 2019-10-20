|
|
Dale A. Utt, age 83, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children at his home in Macungie. He was the devoted husband of Darcene "Dar" (Shuxteau) Utt for 21 amazing years and was an adored father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and son.
Dale will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Dar; daughters, Beth Ann Hamerlik (Michael) of Fargo, ND, Jennifer Byrnes (Todd) of Allentown, and Kristen Mello (Peter) of Waltham, ME; son, Dale Utt, Jr. (Randy) of Edmond, OK; stepdaughters, Lisa Glover (Robert) of Selma, NC, Laura Lee (Randy) of Malvern, Leslie Nguyen (Yum) of Morgantown, WV, and Lisa Alarcon (Dan) of Reading; sister, Janice Amey (Harry) of Glen Mills; sister-in-law, Jackie Utt of Grand Junction, CO; 17 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Chester Utt, Jr.
Dale was born on March 25, 1936 to the late Chester and Martha (Schmeyer) Utt (known fondly by their family as ChetMar). Dale graduated from Parkland High School, then attended Muhlenberg College for a degree in Business Administration. Dale worked for IBM for 9 years after college and then spent the remaining 30 years of his career in Business Administration for the Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, as well as the Methacton and Northampton School Districts. Dale was a member of the Allentown West Rotary Club and served on the boards for the Northampton Area School District and the Northampton Library. He and Dar were members of Faith Evangelical Free Church in Allentown where he was on the Church Preschool Board and was involved in the First Impression Ministry. Dale was a Trustee and Treasurer of the Central Moravian Church and the First Presbyterian Church, both in Bethlehem. He was also a founding member of the Bethlehem Steelers Youth Football League.
"Big Dale" loved nothing more than spending time with his wife and kids – whether enjoying happy hour on the back patio with a good scotch and his dogs Lacey Mae and MoMo, watching the Penn State football game, eating one of Jenny's fabulous dinners, or fishing at The Opinicon, Lake Ojibway or the St. Lawrence River (even if Dar was catching all of the fish!). A true sign of Dale's happiness was his whistling. We know he'll be doing a lot of whistling in heaven.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the compassionate and loving care provided to Dale during his final days – particularly by Alicia and Robin from Griswold Home Care and Karen, Kelly and Sarah from Lehigh Valley Hospice.
Private Services will take place at Faith Evangelical Free Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dale's memory to the Lauren Pearl Halper Hospice Fund or Faith Evangelical Free Church in Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 20, 2019