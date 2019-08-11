|
Dale C. Bartman, 78, of Allentown, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Patricia M. (Wargo) Bartman. They would have celebrated 58 years of marriage next month. Dale was born in Allentown and was the son of the late Curtis J. and Rose M. (Milkowitz) Bartman. He was a crane operator for Bethlehem Steel for many years before retiring in 1997. Dale was a graduate of Allentown High School Class of 1960 where he was a member of the boys' basketball team. He was a longtime and active member of the Guthsville Rod and Gun Club. Dale was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed both hunting and fishing. He also served as a certified NRA instructor since his retirement. His true passion was his family, and he was his grandchildren's number one fan.
Survivors: Wife; sons, Scott A. and his wife, Jan M. Bartman of Allentown; Jeffrey A. and his wife, Melissa L. Bartman of Allentown; daughter, Debra A. and her husband, H. Bruce Kramer of Allentown; sister, Doris Souders of Bethlehem; and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Bartman.
Services: 7:30 P.M. Thursday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019