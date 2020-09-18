Dale C. Ritter, 84, of Upper Saucon Township, passed away September 16, 2020 at The Gardens at Easton. He was the husband of Nancy (Kovish) Ritter. Born in Macungie, he was the son of the late William H. and Mary Ann (Bilger) Ritter. Dale was employed at Mack Trucks for 30 years until retiring.
Survivors: Wife; Daughter, Mary Ann Melick and her husband, Warren; Grandchildren, Megan, Zachary, and Laurel; Great-Grandchildren, Aiden and Evelyn. Dale was predeceased by his 9 siblings.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animals in Distress, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036.