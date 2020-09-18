1/
Dale C. Ritter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale C. Ritter, 84, of Upper Saucon Township, passed away September 16, 2020 at The Gardens at Easton. He was the husband of Nancy (Kovish) Ritter. Born in Macungie, he was the son of the late William H. and Mary Ann (Bilger) Ritter. Dale was employed at Mack Trucks for 30 years until retiring.

Survivors: Wife; Daughter, Mary Ann Melick and her husband, Warren; Grandchildren, Megan, Zachary, and Laurel; Great-Grandchildren, Aiden and Evelyn. Dale was predeceased by his 9 siblings.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animals in Distress, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved