Dale C. Smith, age 89, of Delran, NJ went to be with our Lord on Tuesday September 24, 2019. A native of Slatington, PA, Dale was born to Beulah (nee Carpenter) and Dale Smith on August 23, 1930 in Palmerton, PA. He was brother to Richard, JoAnn Best and Marlea Penberth. Dale married beautiful Jane Garrity on April 10, 1954. They have two beloved daughters Linda (John Schumacher) and Sharon (Michael Uibel) and one cherished granddaughter Kayla. Dale graduated from Slatington High School where he participated in baseball, played the clarinet and was the night custodian. Upon graduation in 1951 he joined the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the USS Chauncey 667. Aboard the Chauncey, Dale's ship supported carriers off of Korea and then continued on a round the world voyage before returning back to the USS Chauncey's home port of Norfolk, VA. Dale went on to study at Drexel University receiving his Bachelor of Science and Master's degrees in Electrical Engineering. He joined RCA at Camden where he worked on the Apollo space team, RCA commercial television cameras and missile defense programs during his 35 years with them. While working at RCA he and Jane settled in Willingboro, NJ and then Delran, NJ. Upon leaving RCA, Dale joined H&R Block and continued to work another 26 years as a tax specialist. Dale enjoyed fishing, hunting and participating in the 13th National North-South Skirmish Association (N-SSA). He greatly enjoyed being "Poppy" to Kayla whom he took to school each day and participated in many field trips and school activities. Dale will be greatly missed and will live on in the hearts of his family. Services will take place 11:00am Saturday October 5, 2019 at the United Presbyterian Church, 6750 PA Rt 873, Slatington, PA. Calling hour from 10 to 11A.M. at church. Interment to follow with military honors at Fairview Cemetery, Slatington. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to 13th NC Regiment, c/o Neal Travis, 50 Notre Dame Dr, Delran NJ 08075.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 2, 2019