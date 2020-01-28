|
Dale D. Benninger, 71, of Bath, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. He was the husband of Jane E. (Chobot) Benninger; they celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 23.
Born in Slatington on December 23, 1948, Dale was the son of the late Carl and Gladys (Huth) Benninger. He was a graduate of Slatington High School, and then from Kutztown in 1970 with a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics.
At the young age of 17, Dale began working in the trucking industry where he spent most of his career in sales. Throughout his career, he was employed for various trucking companies including Conway Trucking from where he retired in 2016. An active member of the community, Dale was former president and current secretary of the Slatington Lions Club, former president of the Lehigh Valley Traffic Club, member of the Slatington Masonic Lodge #440 F & AM, the Slatington Moose Lodge, Bath Republican Club, Bath Fire House, Emerald Fire Company, Slatington Skeet Club and spent many years playing rugby for Allentown Rugby Club.
He was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Berlinsville, where he sang in the choir, and participated in the church Cantata as Pontius Pilate. Dale was also an eagle scout.
In addition to his wife Jane, he is survived by daughters: April and husband Kevin Schlichting. Nicole Benninger and fiancé Bill Lenny, Jodi and husband Alan Hartzell, Jr.; Grandchildren: Lauren and husband Nick Vangeli, Dylan & Sadie Schlichting, Karissa & Alanna Hartzell; Brothers; Wayne Benninger and wife Susan, Bryan Benninger and wife Cindy; Sister: Sue Ann and husband Dan Pechacek; Father in Law: Michael Chobot; Sister in Law: Patricia Chobot.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1152 Oak Rd, Walnutport, Calling hours 6:30 to 8:30PM Friday, January 31, at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second Street, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis TN 38105 or the Slatington Lions Club, PO Box 196 Slatington PA 18080.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020