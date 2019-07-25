Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ U.C.C.
5050 Airport Road
Allentown, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ U.C.C.
5050 Airport Road
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
Dale E. Boehm Obituary
Dale E. Boehm, 73, of Bethlehem Township, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Jeanne (Ruth) Boehm for 52 years. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Edward and Mabel (Schaffer) Boehm. Dale was employed by Verizon before retiring in 2002. He received an honorable discharge from the U. S. Navy, and was a member of Christ U.C.C. - Schoenersville.

Surviving with his wife, Jeanne, are a daughter, Deborah (Jonathan) Rush of Coopersburg; sons, Dale, Jr. (Angela) of Salisbury Township and Douglas (Michelle) of Fountain Hill; sisters, Dolores Blatnik of Bethlehem and Joan Broadhead of Lower Saucon Township; seven grandchildren, David, Coby, Elizabeth, Emily, Wyatt, Ayla and Emma.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in Christ U.C.C., 5050 Airport Road, Allentown, followed by entombment in Bethlehem Memorial Park. Family and friends may call from 9 - 10 a.m. in church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.

Memorial donations may be sent to the church or Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 25, 2019
