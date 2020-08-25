Dale E. Melber, 80, of Allentown, died August 23, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Karen A. (Fidler) Melber. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Edward W. and Eleanor H. (Schultz) Melber. Dale honorably served his country in the Navy. He was a graduate of Moravian College and the Allentown Police Academy. Dale was a police officer for the Allentown Police Department for 27 years, retiring as sergeant of the Records Division. Later he worked security at Good Shepherd, DeSales University, and Securitas. He was a member of Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, FOP Lodge #10, and former member of the Allentown Kiwanis Club. Dale is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen; daughter, Alicia M. wife of Kyler St. Clair of Blandon. Graveside services with Allentown Police Honors will be held on Fri., Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, 3441 Devonshire Rd., Allentown, PA 18103.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store