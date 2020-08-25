1/1
Dale E. Melber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale E. Melber, 80, of Allentown, died August 23, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Karen A. (Fidler) Melber. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Edward W. and Eleanor H. (Schultz) Melber. Dale honorably served his country in the Navy. He was a graduate of Moravian College and the Allentown Police Academy. Dale was a police officer for the Allentown Police Department for 27 years, retiring as sergeant of the Records Division. Later he worked security at Good Shepherd, DeSales University, and Securitas. He was a member of Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, FOP Lodge #10, and former member of the Allentown Kiwanis Club. Dale is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen; daughter, Alicia M. wife of Kyler St. Clair of Blandon. Graveside services with Allentown Police Honors will be held on Fri., Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, 3441 Devonshire Rd., Allentown, PA 18103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 24, 2020
Karen, I am so very sorry to hear about Dale. I hope to see you at the service. Please call me if you need to talk to someone! Love, Violet
Violet Zimmerman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved