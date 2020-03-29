|
Dale E. Rice, 82, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Stanley K. and Dyllis G. (Evans) Rice. Dale was the owner of Data Graphics. Previously he worked as an architect at Spillman Farmer and for City Blueprint. Dale graduated from Liberty High School class of 1955 and honorably served his country in the United States Army. He loved camping, riding his motorcycle, bowling and spending time with family. He also enjoyed hanging out with his friends at the old Rainbow Diner.
Survivors: Dale will be lovingly remembered by his son, Bryan S. Rice and fiancé Valeria Bellis; daughter, Stephanie D. Fraley and husband Scott; grandchildren, Kayla Rice and fiancé Rich Burger, Shawn Rice and wife Alyse, Evan Fraley, Myles Fraley and wife Ana, Aaron Fraley and 6 great-grandchildren. Dale is preceded in death by his brother, Stanley Rice.
Services: Due to the worldwide pandemic and recommended social distancing a memorial service with inurnment at Bethlehem Memorial Park will be announced at a later date. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Westminster Village, 803 N. Wahneta St, Ofc, Allentown, PA 18109 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2020