Dale E. Rice
Dale E. Rice, 82, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg.

Services: A memorial service will take place at 11:00A.M. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Inurnment to follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Face masks will be required for entry and social distancing regulations will apply.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2020.
