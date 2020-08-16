Dale E. Rice, 82, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg.



Services: A memorial service will take place at 11:00A.M. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Inurnment to follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Face masks will be required for entry and social distancing regulations will apply.



