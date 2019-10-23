Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Dale Riedy
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
Dale F. Riedy


1931 - 2019
Dale F. Riedy Obituary
Dale F. Riedy, 88, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in St. Luke's University Hospital – Bethlehem Campus. He was the husband of the late Joanne Rose (Bokosky) Riedy. Born April 5, 1931 in Allentown, he was a son of the late John and Mamie (Frick) Riedy. Dale was a 1949 graduate of William Allen High School. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Dale retired from Anchor Machine Shop as a machinist. Survivors: sons, Dale Riedy and his wife, Mary, and their children, Theresa, Kathleen and David of Wappinger Falls, NY, John Riedy and his wife, Cynthia, and their children, JoAna, Jonathan, Sierra, Gabrielle and Bailey of Manassas, VA; daughters, Donna Hopper and her husband, Martin, and their daughter, Jenna, of Northampton, Jennifer Shupp and her husband, Michael, and their children, Brittney and Courtney of Northampton; sister, Kathleen Weber; several nieces and nephews. Dale was predeceased by his sister, Gladys, and brothers, Claire, John and Edward. Services: Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be submitted to www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: memorials may be presented to Disabled Veterans (DAV) in loving memory of Dale.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2019
